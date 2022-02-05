That cost them two points and just four points off a European spot, and one point behind sixth-placed Dundee United, with a game in hand, he couldn’t help but consider what might have been had his men not conceded that late equaliser against the Fir Park side.

“It’s even more frustrating when I think back to Tuesday because those extra couple of points would have put us right into the top six and on the coattails of Motherwell in fourth place.

“The pressure is always on the big boys, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee United, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers. The onus is always on them to beat us so-called smaller teams but we don’t fear any of them and we were really looking forward to this game and I’m delighted that we got the points that our performance deserved.”

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin during his side's victory over Hibernian at Easter Road. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group

Praising goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who he still hopes will sign a contract extension before the end of the season, after he pulled off top notch saves to deny Hibs at the start of the second half, the St Mirren boss also lauded matchwinner Connor Ronan, whose high pressing allowed him to dispossess former Buddie Jake Doyle-Hayes and capitalise by scoring the 62nd minute winner.

With Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny watching on, Jim Goodwin is hoping his player will be rewarded with an international call up.

“It was a mistake by the Hibs player but Connor still has a lot to do when picking up the ball.

“He doesn’t score bad goals and that’s another one - in front of the Irish manager as well so, please God, that will do enough to get him in the set-up.

“I’ve been banging the drum long enough. I met Stephen Kenny there downstairs, I’m always talking up Connor in the press. But, he knows him well enough from the U21s. I did mention to him not to forget that [Joe] Shaughnessy and [Charles] Dunne are eligible as well.

“Those lads, since going to a back four, have been outstanding. I don’t know if you’ll find a better partnership in the country right now. They are so consistent and great leaders.”

