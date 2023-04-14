How to watch Hibs v Hearts - PPV stream, kick-off time, unbeaten/winless run, team news with surprise hint

Hibs and Hearts will meet for the 334 competitive fixture of the Edinburgh derby when the Tynecastle Park side travel to Easter Road in a game which could have ramifications for the top six and the race for third.

The build-up to the match has been dominated by Hearts and the decision to part company with Robbie Neilson following a run of five straight defeats. Steven Naismith has been out in interim charge for the remaining seven matches of the season. Hibs, meanwhile, will be looking to end a winless run in the derby which stretches to eight games.

Match details

Who: Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

What: Scottish Premiership match day 32

Where: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh

When: Saturday, April 15. Kick-off 12.30pm

Referee: John Beaton

Hibs and Hearts meet for the fourth time this season on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Is the match on TV?

The fixture has not been picked by Sky Sports for live coverage in the UK. The broadcaster is limited to only showing four live games from each of the Premiership’s 12 stadiums.

How to watch?

Both clubs agreed to move the game from its scheduled 3pm kick-off to the earlier time to allow it to be sold on PPV due to the blackout hours currently in existence in the UK. A game pass for the fixture can be bought for £12.99 from Hibs. Extended highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm on Saturday evening with a repeat on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.

Last meeting

Hearts ran out 3-0 winners in a fourth round Scottish Cup tie at Easter Road in January. Josh Ginnelly gave the visitors an early lead before Lawrence Shankland equalised midway through the second half. Hibs pushed to get back in the game and even with Shankland sent off in stoppage time, Hearts punished the hosts when Toby Sibbick ran the length of the park to seal the win.

Team news

Hibs are hopeful over the availability of Paul Hanlon. Lee Johnson confirmed they are giving the experienced centre-back “a little bit of time” to prove his fitness after he missed the 2-1 defeat at Dundee United. Lewis Stevenson is also available for selection after he could only be used as a sub at Tannadice due to fluid in his knee. There was less positive news around Kyle Magennis with the midfielder set to undergo surgery following a number of injury issues and will miss the remainder of the season. Rocky Bushiri’s rehabilitation is progressing well although he will not be available but Mikey Devlin could feature.

Hearts are set to welcome back Josh Ginnelly after the missed the loss to St Mirren. New interim boss Steven Naismith is also hopeful of being able to call on the services of Zander Clark who also missed the Buddies defeat after picking up a hamstring injury against Kilmarnock.

Anything else?