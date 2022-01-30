Hibs transfers: Trio free to leave but Jamie McGrath not a target despite St Mirren speculation

Scott Allan could leave Hibs before the window is out.

The aforementioned trio are not in Hibs’ first-team plans and while manager Shaun Maloney is content for them to remain at Easter Road until the end of the season, when their contracts expire, they are aware that they are out of the picture.

And while Hibs do want to reinforce their forward line following the departure of top goalscorer Martin Boyle to Al-Faisaly earlier this month, they will not be making a move for Republic of Ireland internationalist McGrath.

Hibs did try to land him in the summer, only for the deal to collapse right at the end of deadline day, but he was a target under previous manager Jack Ross and new boss Maloney has trained his sights elsewhere. The Scotsman understands that Hibs have not entered into discussions with the Paisley club over McGrath, although Gogic could move in the opposite direction as the Buddies do want a defensive-minded midfielder.

Allan was part of the deal to take McGrath to Easter Road in August and has not featured much for Hibs since then. Kilmarnock have been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old, with Rugby Park boss Derek McInnes a confirmed admirer. No clubs have come in for the versatile Mackie as yet, who is now back fully fit following a long-term injury.