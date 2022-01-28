Hibs transfers: Scott Allan, the summer transfer lessons learned and replacing Martin Boyle

Which is why manager Shaun Maloney wants to ensure they find a way of compensating for the loss of talismanic forward Martin Boyle before midnight on Monday.

Learning lessons from their disappointing late show in the summer, they moved decisively to identify key targets and get deals over the line early this month but the loss of the pacey winger has forced them to head back into the market, with Maloney hopeful that more business can be done.

Young Norwegian Runar Hauge will complete his switch on Saturday but Maloney says he will initially be one for Steve Kean’s development squad rather than a replacement for Boyle.

Shaun Maloney has a shortlist to replace Martin Boyle, but could let Scott Allan leave. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“With a few days left of the transfer window and with Martin leaving and the attributes he has - the real specific way he plays - it’s the type of profile we’d like to replace.

“There’s still a shortlist and we are very hopeful that something gets done in the next couple of days.

“I have a lot of faith in the forward players we have. But I just think there’s a certain profile that would help the team, just with the attributes Martin had and that speed which makes opponents defend very differently. Hopefully that’s something that we can bring to help the rest of the attacking players in the coming days.

“That would be the only one I envisage in that area.”

Martin Boyle has attributes Shaun Maloney wants to replace. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

He said that while he is planning on having Scott Allan beyond this month, his door is always open if the midfielder sees things differently, with Dundee still interested and Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes also considering a late move.

The creativity provided by Allan would be missed, though, especially in a team struggling to create many clear-cut chances in recent matches, despite winning three, and drawing one of Maloney’s first five matches in charge.

“I’ve been here six weeks, so to think that I would be finished the building job… that can’t happen in six weeks. But, there have been principles I’ve tried to bring to the team and I’m really, really pleased with what I’m seeing and what I’m looking for,” said the Easter Road gaffer, who is attempting to overhaul team tactics while also picking up enough points to move the club into a European spot.

“In terms of the last couple of games, and the statistics and things like that, I’ve actually been very pleased - particularly against Motherwell.

Hibernian's Scott Allan could be permitted to leave. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“It’s a really difficult place to play and in terms of how we controlled the game, there’s not many teams who will go there and keep a clean sheet and give themselves an opportunity to win.

“We had a big opportunity at the end and more attacking situations which, with that last pass, could have been very, very different.

“So, I’ve got full trust in my forward players. I have to try to give them as much creativity and allow them to be free in those areas.”

Ryan Porteous, who has been suspended since the return from the winter break, is available for selection in Saturday's meeting with Livingston but there will be a late fitness test for captain Paul Hanlon.