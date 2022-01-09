Hibs transfers: One in, one out as Shaun Maloney continues to shape squad

Rocky Bushiri is currently contracted to Norwich City.

New manager Shaun Maloney is keen to reinforce his defence and has identified 22-year-old Bushiri as a prime candidate. The pair know each other from Maloney’s time with the Belgian national team set-up and Bushiri can play in a back three or a back four.

Out of the picture at Norwich, a six-month loan deal has been mooted with a potential option-to-buy clause.

One player whose future at Hibs appears to be over is Swedish midfielder Hallberg, who is of interest to fellow cinch Premiership club St Johnstone.

Melker Hallberg is attracting interest from St Johnstone.

Hallberg, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is just back from a dislocated knee and is not in the first-team picture at Easter Road, which would facilitate a move to Perth.