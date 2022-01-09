Hibs transfers: One in, one out as Shaun Maloney continues to shape squad

Hibs are in talks with Norwich City over a loan deal for Belgium Under-21 internationalist Rocky Bushiri, while Melker Hallberg is moving closer to the exit door.

By Peter Wales
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 12:53 pm
Rocky Bushiri is currently contracted to Norwich City.

New manager Shaun Maloney is keen to reinforce his defence and has identified 22-year-old Bushiri as a prime candidate. The pair know each other from Maloney’s time with the Belgian national team set-up and Bushiri can play in a back three or a back four.

Out of the picture at Norwich, a six-month loan deal has been mooted with a potential option-to-buy clause.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

One player whose future at Hibs appears to be over is Swedish midfielder Hallberg, who is of interest to fellow cinch Premiership club St Johnstone.

Melker Hallberg is attracting interest from St Johnstone.

Hallberg, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is just back from a dislocated knee and is not in the first-team picture at Easter Road, which would facilitate a move to Perth.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is bolstering his squad, with Saints currently bottom of the table.

Melker HallbergNorwich CityCallum DavidsonPerth