Hibs transfers: Nathan Wood, Josh Doig, Kristoffer Tønnessen, David Mitchell - what to expect from Easter Road club on deadline day

Hibs could be busy on transfer deadline day

Middlesbrough and England Under-20 defender Nathan Wood is expected to complete a loan move to Easter Road today but there could be other comings and going throughout the course of the final few hours of the window.

Goalkeepers

Clyde ‘keeper David Mitchell was linked with a move to Hibs earlier in the window. He’s been on the club’s radar for quite some time – there was interest in him when he was at Stranraer during the 2014/15 season – but he is more than likely to be the third first-team ‘keeper that Jack Ross spoke about wanting in the aftermath of the 2-1 friendly win against Arsenal "to give Hibs comfort” rather than a replacement for either first-team goalies. At the moment the only options for Ross if Matt Macey or Kevin Dabrowski pick up an injury or suspension are goalkeeping coach Craig Samson or 16-year-old Murray Johnson.

Mitchell was omitted from the Clyde squad in their 2-1 win against Cove Rangers at the weekend.

Defence

With Wood set to bolster options at centre-back, it doesn’t look like much will need to be done to the defence barring any last-minute interest in players.

Chris Cadden, who can cover right-back, has returned to training as he targets a return from his injury lay-off and club captain Paul Hanlon should be back in the fold soon following his recovery from a head knock. Ryan Porteous was the subject of interest in the last transfer window but doesn’t appear to be going anywhere at this moment in time while there has been no further interest in Josh Doig since Burnley and Watford had bids rejected at the start of August.

IK Start left-back Kristoffer Tønnessen remains on the club’s radar – could he make the move to Easter Road if Ross opts to utilise Doig’s attacking prowess to make up for Jamie Murphy’s injury lay-off?

Midfield

Jack Ross has no shortage of options in the middle of the park. Jake Doyle-Hayes, Kyle Magennis, Joe Newell, Alex Gogic, and Scott Allan have all featured so far in midfield while Josh Campbell has also got gametime off the bench.

Melker Hallberg will be an additional option in the engine room on his return from injury so the first-team squad looks well-stocked for midfield options.

Forwards

Talk of a £5 million bid yesterday from Swansea City for Kevin Nisbet was shot down relatively quickly. The striker is currently away on international duty and Hibs are already in talks with the 24-year-old over a new and improved contract. James Scott has been brought in to help plug the gap left by Christian Doidge’s injury lay-off and wingers Martin Boyle and Daniel Mackay can also operate up top.

Chris Mueller has already been signed on a pre-contract but looks unlikely to arrive before January but Ross has expressed his desire to bring in someone else “middle to front”.

Jamie Gullan’s future is uncertain – the forward wasn’t included in the matchday squad at the weekend and has played just six minutes of football so far this season.

Loans

Gullan could head out on loan for first-team football while the club might feel Stevie Bradley could benefit from a loan spell as well.

