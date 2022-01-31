Hibs transfers: Martin Boyle replacement, Runar Hauge, departure lounge getting busy - what to expect at Easter Road on deadline day

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney.

A right-sided forward with pace as their biggest attribute is what Hibs are after following the sale of Boyle to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Faisaly. After recouping the best part of £3million for the Australian, Hibs do have money to spend.

Not that they will bring in any old player. New manager Shaun Maloney has made it clear that he wants a replacement for Boyle, but that it is has to be a quality addition – and that’s always challenging on January 31.

St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath won’t be signing despite some bizarre red-top reports on Sunday – he has never been a target under Maloney – and, so far, suggestions that Hibs want Ross County’s in-form Regan Charles-Cook are wide of the mark, even if he does fit some of the profile.

Runar Hauge, a 20-year-old winger from Bodo/Glimt, is likely to sign, albeit he is one for the development squad right now, a little like his fellow Norwegian Elias Melkersen.

Hibs have already been active in this window, with Chris Mueller, Demetri Mitchell, Harry Clarke, Ewan Henderson, Rocky Bushiri and Dylan Tait all arriving, although the latter has been farmed straight back out on loan to Kilmarnock.

More departures could follow today. Fans favourite Scott Allan is out of the first-team picture and is free to leave, with Kilmarnock a potential destination. Alex Gogic is in talks with St Mirren and Sean Mackie is also surplus to requirements, with Dunfermline Athletic mooted as a potential destination.

The biggest focus, though will be on who Maloney brings in at the sharp end of the pitch, 24 hours before a derby clash with in-form Hearts at Easter Road.