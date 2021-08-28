Hibs to sign defender who watched Livingston win but Jack Ross still keen to add 'one more' before transfer deadline

“The reason for him being here wasn’t to assess him, it was more to get the medical done etc. So, hopefully we will be able to announce that soon.

“He gives us that defensive reinforcement. He is a really good defender with a big future ahead of him in the game. So, we are looking forward to welcoming him to the group. He is away with England 20s over the international break but once we get him back in and start working with him, that will be good.

“I would still like one more, middle to front, I wanted that anyway and Jamie Murphy’s injury may determine whether we do more than one or who that might be. We are getting to the end of the window but, certainly, one more would help us.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet will now join up with Steve Clarke's Scotland squad. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

“In saying that, we won today and won it well without [Joe] Newell, [Chris] Cadden, [Christian] Doidge, [Melker] Hallberg, [Paul] Hanlon, a lot of good players, and it is testament to the squad that they are able to produce that with all those players missing.

“I’m really pleased and the start to the season has been excellent for us. The manner of the game, we had to be patient and showed that trust in what we do. To keep a clean sheet, score two quality goals and remain top of the league, that was the incentive.”

Kevin Nisbet will now head off to join Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with Ross insisting he is fit enough to make an impact despite missing last week’s trip to Dundee and then coming off suffering with cramp, 20 minutes from the end of the match against Livingston.

“He had been unwell so he’s not trained at all. He was straight back in and just fatigued. It was cramp in his calves but he will be absolutely okay for Steve and his squad and hopefully he will continue to play well over those three games.”

