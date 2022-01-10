Hibs sign Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri with Belgium link in full effect

Norwich defender Rocky Bushiri has previously played on loan in his homeland, including with KV Mechelen last season. (Photo by Matteo Cogliati/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The 6ft 2in defender has had several loan spells in his Belgian homeland, and with Blackpool, since signing with the Canaries in 2019. Hibs will have the option of making the 22-year-old’s fifth and latest loan deal permanent in May.Manager Maloney said: “Rocky is a talented young player who will offer us real versatility in different defensive positions. Technically, he is very good in possession, and he shows good aggression and speed in defensive actions.

Bushiri will be available for next week’s match with Celtic in the cinch Premiership and recently returned from a knee injury to feature for Norwich’s under-23 side.

"I have pace, I am quite physical too but also good on the ball,” he told HibsTV. “I will give 100% every time I am out on that pitch. I will give everything; I want to help the team finish as high up the table as possible and keep as many clean sheets as we can along the way.

Bushiri becomes the sixth new face at Easter Road since the new coaching regime took over and the January transfer window opened, following the arrivals of Harry Clarke, Ewan Henderson, Dylan Tait, Elias Melkerson and Chris Mueller.

Maloney was already known to the Belgian Bushiri through his work with Roberto Martinez and the world number one ranked team, but another former Hibs player also had a role in his recruitment.

“One of my friends is Stephane Omeonga who used to play here. I used to play with Stephane at Belgium U21’s and I know he enjoyed his time here.

“When I heard from the CEO (Ben Kensell), he explained to me a bit about the club and the project, and I really liked what he was saying.

“I instantly wanted to join, especially because of the Manager, Shaun Maloney, who used to work with Roberto Martinez at Belgium, so I knew him from that.

“I really wanted to stay in the UK. Everyone that knows me knows that I am always ready for new challenges, and I am looking forward to playing in the Scottish league.”