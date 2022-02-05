Hibs' Rocky Bushiri speaks on footwear issue - 'I looked at my boot and saw it was open and my foot was swelling'

Rocky Bushiri during Hibernian media access at HTC.

Since his arrival in January, the 22 year-old Norwich loanee has made four appearances as manager Shaun Maloney has been forced to rearrange a backline blighted by suspensions and injuries. In that time he has gone through two pairs of football boots.

“I can say there is a lot of contact,” said Bushiri. “I have changed my boots twice already! It’s really physical but I think it suits my game, I like it.”

Taking to Twitter after Tuesday night’s derby contest, he posted a photo of the latest piece of pummelled footwear, stating that while the match had been “a real battle”, Hibs had “stood our ground”. He did so, for the final 30 minutes with a torn boot and an injured foot.

Bushiri trains ahead of Hibs' match against St Mirren.

“To be honest I can’t remember how it happened. I know the striker did it. Then after a pass I looked at my boot and saw it was open and my foot was swelling.

“I couldn’t change it because of the swelling so I just kept going.”

Having spent the past few days with the physios, he says the foot is “okay” and expects to be involved in Saturday’s match against St Mirren, which would allow the Hibs boss to stick with the same back line for successive games – a luxury for him given the recent need to chop and change.

Captain Paul Hanlon remains an absentee, but Bushiri says he has struck up a decent understanding with Ryan Porteous and Lewis Stevenson, and is keen to see them add to the clean sheet earned against rivals Hearts.

Bushiri (left) with Ryan Porteous during the Edinburgh derby.

It was his second since arriving at Hibs and receiving a baptism of fire against Celtic. Those shutouts earned two draws, against Motherwell and Hearts. In between there was a poor showing from the whole team against Livingston, but there was a significant upturn in the levels of desire and fight midweek.

“My first game was at Celtic and that was not easy but with the support of the team and everyone I got through it.

“Against Motherwell we had a clean sheet and then Livingston we were a bit hurt, disappointed. But the energy is still there. In every game we have shown positive things so we will build on that.

“Step by step and game by game. But, every game is different. I have even seen that from the results of other games. Everyone can beat everyone, there are lots of surprises.”

But, not everything is unknown, though, thanks to his countryman and former Hibs favourite Stephane Omeonga, who he played with at Belgium Under-21 level.

“I have been following a bit of Scottish football because of my friend so I knew a bit about Livingston and I know a bit about St Mirren because another Norwich City player went on loan there.

“St Mirren are a team that will play direct and a team that will want to show us they're ready. They will go at 100, but we will respect them and go at 100 as well and hope we can win the game.”