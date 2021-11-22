Hibs reveal frustrations over Celtic ticket split for Premier Sports Cup final, but win kick-off concession

Hibernian fans celebrate during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

After defeating Rangers at Hampden, Jack Ross' side will return to the National Stadium on December 19 to face Celtic – backed by around 17,500 spread across the west end of the ground and three sections, including accessible seating, in the south stand of the 51,000 capacity arena.

Celtic have been allocated their traditional east side of Hampden, plus sections in both the north and south stands.

“As a club, we had a number of long and intense discussions with the SPFL fighting for an even split of tickets with Celtic for the Premier Sports Cup Final at Hampden Park, knowing our history of selling out tickets for cup finals and for sporting integrity,” Hibs said in a statement.

"However, they have come to the decision that we will have an allocation of approximately 17,500 tickets for the match. A decision that we are incredibly frustrated about. We made our thoughts very clear.”ales details will be revealed in due course, however prices have been frozen at 2019 charges for the game, which will kick-off at 3pm at Hibs’ request.

The club added: “On a positive note, we are pleased that kick-off has been scheduled for 3pm. We asked for this to be moved forward from the planned time of 4pm to help our supporters with travel to and from Hampden.

"On top of that, we are also happy that our thoughts were listened to regarding concession prices for our supporters in all areas.”