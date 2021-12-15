Hibs provide cup final 'clarity' as Shaun Maloney talks continue behind the scenes

The Easter Road club remain close to ironing out a deal with preferred candidate Shaun Maloney and have not ruled out a public announcement before Sunday. But, even if the Belgium assistant manager is at the national stadium on Sunday to run an eye over the squad he will inherit, Gray will take full charge.

“It’s not about me,” said the 2016 Scottish Cup legend, who has steered the Leith side to a draw and a win since assuming temporary responsibility in the wake of Jack Ross’ sacking.

“I spoke to Ben [Kensell, Hibs’ chief executive] this morning. It was positive following the result last night, which was great and he informed me that me and Eddie [May, Lead Coach of Emerging Talent] would be taking the team for the cup final whilst they conclude the process to find a new manager.

Hibs interim manager David Gray has been given the responsibility of leading the team into Sunday's Premier Sports Cup final. Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group

“It’s great, the most important thing is that it’s great for the players because then they have clarity, they understand exactly what is happening, there are no distractions. There are no ifs, buts, maybes – full focus changes to Celtic at the weekend.”

But, with talks progressing, Hibs are hopeful they can tie up their new permanent manager within the next couple of days so he can take the reins for the league head-to-heads with Aberdeen, Dundee United, Celtic and Hearts ahead of the winter shutdown and the opening of the January transfer window.

