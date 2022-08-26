Hibs poised to sign new goalkeeper after training-ground injury to Kevin Dabrowski

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has injured his shoulder and will be out of action for months.

The 24-year-old Pole, who is back-up to club captain and No 1 David Marshall, has damaged ligaments in his shoulder after a training-ground collision earlier this week.

Hibs expect Dabrowski to be out for a substantial period of time and with teenager Murray Johnston their only other option at the club, moves are afoot to bring in a new goalkeeper to deputise for Marshall.

A statement from Hibs read: “Unfortunately Kevin Dabrowski has been ruled out for a substantial period of time through injury.

“The 24-year-old damaged the ligaments in his shoulder after a collision in training.

“Subsequent scans have revealed that he will be unavailable for selection for, at least, a couple of months.

“Kevin will now work closely with the Club’s medical department to ensure he returns back to fitness as quickly as possible.”