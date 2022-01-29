Hibs: 'Next part' of Shaun Maloney's rebuild outlined as Matt Macey explains foundations for success

The Englishman, who has recorded 10 clean sheets in the club’s 31 games this season, three of them in the five games since the arrival of manager Shaun Maloney, and while there remains a balance to be struck between repelling opponents and finding the goals required to win games, Macey believes they are on their way to finding that.

“We have been immensely strong defensively since we have come back from the break and even a few games before then.

“We have had Rocky [Bushiri] coming in, Porto [Ryan Porteous] coming back, we have so many options, and some of the full backs have played in the central positions and it has clicked really well.

“Everyone is aware of the goals scored situation, but it’s important when the team is going through big changes midway through the season that we give ourselves a base.

“It’s no good us playing attacking football at this stage and being 1-0 or 2-0 down and chasing games.

“It’s important we have the structure there to attack from. Now we can look forward to the next part kicking in.”

At home to Livingston this afternoon and then city rivals Hearts on Tuesday, they are focused on pegging back their derby foes, who are sitting in third spot.

“We’re going into these games in a decent run of form. But we are playing catch-up as opposed to last season when we were the team others were chasing. Those are the challenges we have at the moment.”