Hibs midfielder reveals what referee John Beaton said on 'soft' Rangers penalty call

Rangers' Joe Aribo (right) and Hibernian's Jake Doyle-Hayes battle for the ball. (Credit: Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

Kemar Roofe’s late penalty decided the game when the Jamaican international converted, under pressure with six minutes to play and take all three points west along the M8.

Doyle-Hayes didn’t believe there was much in the decision when John Beaton pointed to the spot after Ryan Porteous was adjudged to have tripped Ryan Kent as the Englishman darted into the penalty box.

“It’s always tough when you play Rangers but I think we showed we can mix it at that level and play against international player. It’s always tough but we held our own and played well.

“We definitely didn’t deserve to lose and if we’d won they couldn’t have argued to be honest.”

Asked on Sky Sports for his view on the penalty incident, the former St Mirren midfielder said: “I haven’t seen it again but when I was on the pitch I thought it was very soft but the referee said there was contact.”

Kemar Roofe took the opportunity and scored the spot-kick after coming on as a second half substitute, replacing Alfredo Morelos, and said it was revenge for Rangers after their Premier Sports elimination in the 3-1 defeat at Hampden last month.

“They did us in the semi-final and it hurt us a lot so it was important to get the three points,” added the Jamaican international forward.