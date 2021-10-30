Hibs midfielder a doubt as Ross County man ruled out until after international break

Ross County have reported no fresh injuries ahead of their cinch Premiership clash with Hibs.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 6:00 am
Hibs midfielder Scott Allan may miss the trip to Ross County due to illness. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Right-back Connor Randall made his comeback in the midweek demolition of Dundee.

On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is due to return from foot surgery after the international break.

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan could miss out again after being sidelined by illness for the midweek defeat at home to Celtic.

Centre-back Darren McGregor is available after suspension but James Scott is unlikely to be involved after manager Jack Ross explained that he was not satisfied with his general fitness levels.

Kyle Magennis, Danny Mackay, Christian Doidge, Sean Mackie and Melker Hallberg all remain absent through injury.

