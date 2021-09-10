Hibs: Martin Boyle talks 'big ambitions' after winning Premiership Player of the Month

Hibs' Martin Boyle wins the cinch Premiership award for August (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The talismanic forward, who signed a new contract this summer following a failed £500,000 bid from Aberdeen, has scored in each of his side’s opening four league games, the first Hibs player to do so in a top-flight season since Jim Scott in 1964/65.

Boyle’s form has helped the Easter Road side to the top of the Premiership standings, ahead of Hearts on goal difference, who they face at Tynecastle this weekend in the first Edinburgh derby of the season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boyle said: “I’m really proud to win the Player of the Month award, it means a lot to me.

“I’ve been working hard on the training pitch to help the team and I’m glad it’s paid off.

“We have big ambitions as a football club and a big game on Sunday, so all our focus is on that and hopefully I can continue to help the team.”