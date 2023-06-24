Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell has revealed he is being kept awake at night worrying how the club can satisfy their fans’ demand for European tickets.

Drawn to face either Vikingur of the Faroe Islands or Andorran side Inter Club D’Escaldes in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, he anticipates a bumper crowd for the home leg on Thursday, July 27 but says that the option to bag tickets for the way leg a week later will be extremely limited.

Which is why he is lobbying both of the Leith side’s potential opponents, and UEFA, in the hope that a bigger, alternative venue for the second leg match can be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a good draw for us but there are a few logistical issues,” said Kensell. “They are two small clubs with two very small stadiums and that's giving me sleepless nights because we have many fans who want to travel.”

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell at the inaugural Ron Gordon 24-hour Football Charity match. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

He is asking for their rivals to waive their home advantage and find a way to accommodate the travelling green and white army, despite being under no obligation to do so.

"We want to compete well in Europe and we want our fans to share that experience with us, so we are challenging Uefa at the moment as to whether there can be ground changes."

When Hibs played Faroese side Runavik in 2018, their 2000-capacity stadium did not meet UEFA requirements so the game was played at the Svangaskard Stadium in Toftir, which could accommodate three times that number. But when they met Andorran side Santa Coloma in 2021 covid restrictions meant it was played behind closed doors.

A message from the Editor