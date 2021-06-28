Hibs legend David Gray announces retirement as he joins Jack Ross' coaching staff

Hibs legend David Gray has announced his retirement from playing. Picture: SNS

The 33-year-old will now take up a position on Jack Ross' coaching staff.

Gray is an Easter Road legend, scoring one of, if not the most famous goal in the club’s history.

The right-back headed the dramatic winner to clinch the 2016 Scottish Cup final with a 3-2 victory over Rangers, ending a cup hex which had lasted for 114 years.

At that point he was christened ‘Sir David Gray’.

He moved south as a teenager, joining Manchester United from Hearts.

Gray returned to Scotland to join Hibs in 2014 after a long spell down south which included stints at Crewe Alexandra, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End, Stevanage and Burton Albion.

‘Privilege and honour’

Across his seven years at the club, he played more than 170 times.

In the last two seasons his playing time has diminished, not helped by injury issues.

Gray, as club captain, was still able to play a key role behind the scenes and within the squad environment.

“It’s been an absolute privilege and honour to play for, and captain, Hibernian," Gray told the Hibs website.

"Now it’s time for me to take the next step in my career and I’d like to thank the gaffer and the club for this opportunity.

"I also want to thank all the players I’ve played with throughout my time and also a massive thank you to all the supporters for all the support they have given me."

Such has been the indelible mark Gray has left on the club, Hibs will provide the defender with a testimonial.

By which time he will form part of the coaching staff under Ross.

A true leader

“I am delighted to welcome Dave to the coaching team at the club,” the manager said.

“Throughout my time here, he has demonstrated brilliant leadership qualities and a desire to learn about the game from a tactical and man management perspective.

“I am excited about helping Dave with the next stage of his career, and look forward to him assisting the staff and myself in raising demands, standards and achievements throughout the season ahead.”

The club’s sporting director Graeme Mathie paid tribute to Gray and enthused at the qualities he will offer the team off the field and on the training pitch.

"When Jack first broached the concept of David Gray becoming first team coach it was clearly a no brainer from every perspective,” he said.

“It has been said so many times but David has been every bit the leader throughout his time at the club and particularly through last season even when his playing time became more limited.

“We are delighted to support David's transition into coaching and are also pleased that the club have agreed to recognise his significant contribution to Hibernian by way of a testimonial.