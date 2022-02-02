Hibs' Kevin Dabrowski decision, Hearts boss peeved, Edinburgh derby reaction - Scotsman Sport Show

For Hibs, while the three points they needed to close the gap on Hearts were not forthcoming, it was a performance that restored some much-needed belief after three consecutive poor performances against Motherwell, Cove Rangers and Livingston.

Hearts, meanwhile, left Leith with a feeling of injustice having been denied at least one, possibly two, penalty kicks with Lewis Stevenson’s barge on Ellis Simms and a handball from the same player in the box going unpunished.

Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski made his first competitive start for the club in place of the injured Matt Macey and produced a man-of-the-match performance that will present a selection dilemma for boss Shaun Maloney.

Matthew Elder and Moira Gordon discuss the fallout from the Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road.

In this episode of the Scotsman Sports Show, specialist Edinburgh football writer Moira Gordon joins deputy sports editor Matthew Elder to discuss the big moments from the derby, the Dabrowski v Macey debate, and what is next for Hibs and Hearts.