Hibs have short-term issues to address but long-term prospects are exciting under new manager and potential investor

Throwing away a two-goal lead against Ross County does that to you. Hibs were far from dominant against their Dingwall visitors even when leading 2-0 but there was a feeling that the capital club were their own worst enemy. Hindsight is always a wonderful thing when dissecting substitutions and tactical tweaks in the wake of a dismaying result but Nick Montgomery's decision to remove holding midfielder James Jeggo and centre-half Rocky Bushiri when ahead did not help Hibs' cause.

Jeggo has been one of Hibs' best players since Montgomery came in and Bushiri is improving rapidly under his tenure. These are two positive developments, but as a consequence they are both being asked to play a lot of football. Montgomery took sole responsibility for his in-game changes in his post-match interview. Clearly the amount of football both have played, and potential underlying injuries, were factors in his decision. So, too, would be the trip to Hampden on Saturday. All is likely to be forgiven if Hibs defeat the Dons and reach the final. Jeggo and Bushiri will start at the weekend and need to be in top condition.

Perhaps the contribution of those who came on was more telling. Young Belgian Allan Delferriere scored an unfortunate own goal - the fault of goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, not him - but the 21-year-old did not have the same authority as Jeggo in midfield. The former Standard Liege player is still developing, and Hibs need more senior options in that area of the pitch. Veteran defender Paul Hanlon also looked shaky and the centre-half position is one that desperately needs to be addressed in January, for they are too thin on the ground in that department.

Montgomery might just be looking at new goalkeepers too. David Marshall was rested ahead of the weekend and the 38-year-old's contract expires in the summer. His future is clearly uncertain. Not immune to mistakes, he is still superior to Wollacott, who may be decent with his feet but struggled with his hands against County. His attempt to punch a cross that led to Delferriere's own goal was lamentable and gave County the impetus to come back.

While Montgomery's alterations will rightly attract criticism, there has to be patience from Hibs fans. The ex-Central Coast Mariners boss is still learning himself and is still getting to grips with Scottish football. He took the learnings from Rangers last month after losing 4-0 and earned a 0-0 draw against Celtic. He will need to do the same against Aberdeen but the way he has reinvigorated the squad and bettered players such as Lewis Miller, Bushiri, Jeggo and Jair Tavares must give Hibs fans plenty of hope. The January window will be his first since taking over and if the current ownership can strike a deal with Foley in the coming weeks, then he could have a significant pot of cash to play with. There have been some real glimpses of attacking, creative football since he came in.

In the short-term, one of Montgomery's biggest headaches is to configure his forward line for the weekend, where he is not short of options. Dylan Vente's goals have dried up over the past month and while he is still working hard for the team, his position is under threat. Christian Doidge has missed the past two matches with a slight groin injury and Adam Le Fondre, like Doidge a goalscorer in the September 2-0 win over the Dons, is pressing for a start. The emergence of Tavares, who scored his first goal for Hibs on Tuesday, could force Martin Boyle into one of the striking roles too. Elie Youan is a shoo-in to start on one flank given his explosiveness and goal threat, but who else joins him is up for debate.

Dylan Levitt was given his first start under Montgomery against County and did well, assisting Tavares for his goal. "Hopefully I did enough to take my chance because, obviously, it was a great occasion for me, getting back out there and playing in front of the fans at Easter Road," said the Welshman, whose Hibs career has been hampered by an ankle injury that predates Montgomery's arrival. "There’s no better experience in football, so hopefully I did enough to keep my place."

The likelihood is that Joe Newell, Montgomery's captain, will slot in alongside Jeggo, meaning Levitt will move back to the bench. Newell's composure and authority was missed but after picking up a leg knock against Celtic, it is understandable why the Englishman was only summoned from the bench later in proceedings.

Yet for all the positivity around Montgomery – Hibs have only lost once since his arrival – they have also only won two games, against St Johnstone and St Mirren. Draws are becoming increasingly common. While nothing is settled in the Premiership at the start of November, a win over Aberdeen will quickly dispel any lingering anger from the match against County, which was greeted by boos from the Hibs support, and give them a final to look forward to. They also travel to St Mirren next Wednesday on league duty, the team currently in third place. Two high-stakes matches await.