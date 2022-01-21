Hibs forward Martin Boyle leaves Edinburgh for Saudi Arabia as club prepare to replace him

Hibs forward Martin Boyle is on his way to Saudi Arabia to complete a lucrative move to Al-Faisaly.

By Mark Atkinson
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:00 am
Martin Boyle has waved goodbye to Hibs.

The Pro League outfit have had a third bid for the 28-year-old accepted by Hibs, which is believed to be in the region of £3million.

Barring any late hitches, the Australian internationalist is expected to sign a life-changing contract with the Saudi Arabians, significantly enhancing his salary.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Boyle is understood to have said his goodbyes to team-mates and staff at Easter Road in the wake of Hibs’ 1-0 win over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Thursday night.

The former Dundee player penned a new improved deal with Hibs in the summer, but following two failed offers from Al-Faisaly, Boyle met with Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell to outline his desire to move. Hibs chiefs said the wish would be granted, but only if the Saudi Arabians matched their valuation of the player.

Hibs are next in action on Wednesday away at Motherwell.

Read More

Read More
Hibs: Shaun Maloney warns Martin Boyle must be replaced and reveals transfer wis...

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details.

Martin BoyleEdinburghCove Rangers