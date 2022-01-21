Hibs forward Martin Boyle leaves Edinburgh for Saudi Arabia as club prepare to replace him

Martin Boyle has waved goodbye to Hibs.

The Pro League outfit have had a third bid for the 28-year-old accepted by Hibs, which is believed to be in the region of £3million.

Barring any late hitches, the Australian internationalist is expected to sign a life-changing contract with the Saudi Arabians, significantly enhancing his salary.

Boyle is understood to have said his goodbyes to team-mates and staff at Easter Road in the wake of Hibs’ 1-0 win over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Thursday night.

The former Dundee player penned a new improved deal with Hibs in the summer, but following two failed offers from Al-Faisaly, Boyle met with Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell to outline his desire to move. Hibs chiefs said the wish would be granted, but only if the Saudi Arabians matched their valuation of the player.

Hibs are next in action on Wednesday away at Motherwell.