Hibs ease to friendly win against Raith Rovers as Bradley nets first goal for club

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet looks to give Liam Dick of Raith Rovers the slip during Iain Davidson's testimonial at Stark's Park

Ryan Porteous got the ball rolling, heading home with just three minutes on the clock before two goals in three minutes as Stevie Bradley got his first goal for the club with a header on the half-hour mark before Kevin Nisbet slammed home a third.

Aidan Connolly pulled one back for the hosts eight minutes before the break with a close-range finish but neither side could add to their tally in the second half despite a string of chances for both teams.

Jack Ross made just two changes to the team that started against Arsenal on Tuesday night with Josh Doig and Kyle Magennis replacing Lewis Stevenson and Alex Gogic, who dropped to the bench. Christian Doidge and Darren McGregor were included among the substitutes after sitting out the victory over the Gunners.

Hibs took just two minutes to threaten, Bradley heading wide from Doig’s cross, but seconds later the visitors were in front.

After Scott Allan was felled on the right flank, Kyle Magennis flighted in a free kick for Ryan Porteous to bullet a header past Robbie Thomson in the Raith goal.

Paul Hanlon was next to threaten, heading narrowly over from a Magennis corner.

Hibs continued to threaten but it wasn’t all one-way traffic, with Matt Macey tipping over Raith's first real effort on goal after ten minutes.

That first sight of goal seemed to instil a bit of confidence in John McGlynn’s side, and Connolly dragged an effort wide after a quarter of an hour.

Most of Raith’s attacks were coming down the right side with Reghan Tumilty causing problems with a few balls into the area but it was Dylan Tait’s effort on 23 minutes that forced Macey into his first real save of the game, getting down well to deny the 19-year-old after Porteous had been slack with a pass just outside the box.

Just ahead of the half-hour mark, Hibs doubled their advantage. Allan’s ball over the top released Nisbet and the striker shrugged off a challenge before aiming for the far corner.

Thomson parried the effort but only as far as Bradley, who managed to direct his header into the unguarded net.

Moments later Nisbet made it three, steaming into the penalty area like one of the trains hurtling past the stadium to slam home Boyle's cross with a first-time effort.

Five minutes later Raith pulled one back. Hanlon lost the ball on the edge of the area and Connolly finished from close range to reduce arrears.

The home side could have scored again just before the break, with Macey sparing Porteous' blushes after the centre-back was slack with a backpass.

The second half was played at a much more sedate pace, with chances at a premium.

Boyle, Nisbet, and substitute Drey Wright tested Thomson with efforts in the second half while the returning Doidge had an effort deflected over from the edge of the box.

Raith had a couple of half chances as the second half wore on but several subs from both sides disrupted the flow.

Hibs will now turn their attention to Thursday’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg tie against FC Santa Coloma of Andorra.

