Hibs close in on Benfica youngster Jair Tavares - and ex-Celtic forward Aiden McGeady is still an option

Jair Tavares has represented Portugal at under-19 level.

The 21-year-old winger will join the Leith club from the Portuguese outfit’s B team, after he successfully completed a medical in Scotland today.

A player who can play on the left or the right wing, or can operate in a more advanced position through the middle, there were a number of clubs chasing his signature. However, he was won over by the clear opportunity for regular first-team football at Hibs.

It shows new manager Lee Johnson’s attacking intent as he looks to fill the void left by the departures of Martin Boyle, Chris Mueller, Jamie Murphy and Sylvester Jasper, while the ongoing absence of Kevin Nisbet due to injury also had to be addressed.

A lack of goals proved costly to the Premiership side, who missed out on the top six last season, and Johnson has already brought in striker Momodou Bojang. There is further ambition to strengthen the final third of the side, with former Celtic and Sunderland forward Aiden McGeady still an option.

But, while some of the hoped-for business may depend on outgoings, the manager is still hoping for another winger, an attacking midfielder and a striker as they look to bounce back from last season’s disappointments and match the pace of the teams above them.