Hibs brace themselves for Rangers dangerman - 'when he's at his best, he's a top player'

Aaron Ramsey could make his second appearance for Rangers against Hibs.

The Juventus loanee made his debut for Giovanni van Bronckhorst in Sunday’s defeat of Hearts, coming on as a 76th-minute substitute. That was the 31-year-old’s first competitive appearance since scoring twice for Wales against Belarus in November and, having previously faced him, on the pitch in Scotland v Wales matches, and when Wales met Belgium while the Scot was part of Roberto Martinez’s coaching set-up, Maloney is bracing himself in case their paths cross again.

“I was assistant when Belgium played Wales the last couple of games and he’s a really top midfielder when he is at his best,” said the Hibs boss. “His late runs into the box are very, very dangerous.

“It’s a big signing for Rangers and it’s another big threat for us. When he’s at his best he’s a top player.”

While club duties will preoccupy the minds when the Easter Road side travel to Glasgow looking for their second win of the season over their vanquished League Cup opponents, Ramsey, who has scored 20 goals in 71 appearances for his country, remains a potential threat to Scotland’s World Cup dreams, too.

Maloney was part of the Scotland team defeated by Ramsey and Co in 2013, when the Rangers man converted a penalty to kickstart his side’s comeback and eventual 2-1 triumph. And while he cannot recall too many individual battles, he has no problem recognising and remembering the midfielder’s quality.

“He was probably higher up the pitch and I was hopefully the same. So, I can’t remember too many [encounters with Ramsey] during my playing days. It’s more the coaching with Belgium and trying to prepare and analyse him because he’s a big threat with those late runs into the box.

“He’s got a really good sense of rebounds and being in the right place. He’s got many attributes that I’m sure he will bring to Rangers over the next few months. If he plays [against Hibs] he will be a big, big threat.”