Hibs boss Jack Ross has say on Rijeka postponement, Paul Hanlon injury and mindset in Croatia

Jack Ross is preparing his Hibs players for a vital second-leg tie away in Croatia.

Hibs travel to southern Europe with their third qualifying round tie delicately poised following a 1-1 draw at Easter Road and Ross saw enough in the first leg to give him hope that his players can set up a play-off round next week against either Bohemians or PAOK.

“We’re a good team away from home and we showed that throughout the course of last season and already this season,” said Ross. “It’s a one off game for us, there is no benefit to us sitting off the game and we’ve shown we’re good on the front foot.

“The challenge we saw from Rijeka on Thursday is a difficult one but one that’s not insurmountable. The players know that and they travel in a really positive frame of mind.”

Hibs’ high confidence levels were helped by a 3-0 win over Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Sunday, but while they were in action just three days after the first leg, Rijeka were inactive after their home league match against Lokomotiv Zagreb was postponed.

"Their game was scheduled to be on Sunday – I don’t know for definite but I think it may be remiss of me to say that the postponement was to assist them with their two European games back to back,” said Ross.

“It’s nice from the Croatian FA for them to do that. But we feel as if we’re in a good place so I don’t think it will affect us too much playing on Sunday.”

Ross doesn’t think Hibs’ busy schedule will hamper his players. “It helps we’re winning and playing well, it sounds obvious to say but it does help,” the manager continued. “I think they’re excited by it, it’s been different and it’s tiring for everybody because the turnaround of games is so quick, prep time, squeezing a lot of analysis into the time you have.

“I think they want more of and have it beyond Thursday evening. I have enjoyed it from a management point of view, having to adjust to it and I would like to prolong that for as long as possible.”

Ross expects to have club captain Paul Hanlon available for the match despite the defender needing to be substituted at half time against Ross County due to a head injury. He was replaced by Darren McGregor, but the move was more precautionary than anything more serious.

“Hanlon should be okay,” added Ross. “He got a gash on his eye on Thursday and it reopened in the first minute. It’s closed up again and hopefully by the time Thursday comes around it will have had time to heal properly.”

Striker Kevin Nisbet, who missed the weekend’s action, is also winning his battle to recover from a dead leg and could lead the line against Rijeka.