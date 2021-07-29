Last week the Leith side embarked on their first European foray since 2018 and, against Santa Coloma, they put themselves in a solid position to continue to the next round. But first they have to complete the task on the astro turf of Andorra.

“Club level is different,” explained the midfielder, who has started the new season in the same kind of form that rendered him invaluable to his team-mates last term. “It’s different playing for your national team but I think the success we had last year, this is a chance to take it on this year and it is rewarding.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first game was a little crazy with the yellow cards and red cards but in the end 3-0 is a good lead to have going into this game.”

MIdfielder Alex Gogic says Hibs will learn from their European experiences. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

Earning his first international caps last season has taught him to adapt to different styles of play and different outlooks when it comes to officiating matches.

“It’s like European football with Hibs you play against different opposition and players.

“Every country has their own tactics, every team has their own type of player, so it’s good to pit yourself against the best and see how good you are.

“I think sometimes in Europe the referees are not the same as they are in Scotland and it is easier for them to give yellow cards.

“We saw that in the first game so we need to take care of that, but I think we have a good lead and we just need to finish business.”

But the lesson learned will stand them in good stead as they attempt to prolong their European involvement in the coming weeks.

“It was a learning experience for everyone, I think.

“In the first few minutes there were a few nerves but as the game went on you could see [Santa Coloma] could keep the ball and play football and it was a different style of football to Scotland. But in the end the aim is to score goals, that’s what really matters.”

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.