Hibs 0 - 0 Hearts extras: The 6 standouts, Don Robertson penalty error, football's shooting star

Hibs and Hearts played out a stalemate at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Player of the match

There were contenders on both sides. In his first start since returning to the club Toby Sibbick was thrust into the middle of the Hearts back three where he shone. Not only did he make two crucial interventions in the second half, blocking a Kevin Nisbet attempt and a Josh Campbell shot on the line, but he read the game well as a de facto sweeper. The Englishman also displayed the physical side to his game, bettering Christian Doidge across the Welshman’s time on the pitch. Other impressive performers for Hearts included Stephen Kingsley who has been the club’s most consistent defender this campaign and Beni Baningime. The midfielder demonstrated his ball-winning qualities in the frenetic midfield.

For Hibs, Kevin Dabrowski landed man of the match for his debut appearance. While there were a couple of nervy moments, he came up with big saves to keep a clean sheet. Jake Doyle-Hayes, meanwhile, worked his socks off in the middle of the park. But the outstanding player was Ryan Porteous.

Ryan Porteous was Hibs' best player. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The centre-back has had his fair share of attention this season, much of it critical. But at Easter Road on Tuesday night, he showed all his best qualities. There was the aggression which is a hallmark of his game, but he brought it in a manner which is desirable, especially in a derby. The 22-year-old didn’t try to over do it. He played with a real focus, shelling the ball when it needed to be shelled and taking a touch to look and pass at the right time. He won 80 per cent of his aerial duels and genuinely defended very, very well.

Turning point

Hibs were the better side in the first half. But in the 22nd minute Ellis Simms was barged to the ground by Lewis Stevenson. The on loan Everton striker hadn’t even fully hit the deck when Don Robertson indicated there was nothing in the challenge.

Replays clearly show a foul from the Hibs defender who clattered into the Hearts forward without winning the ball. A cliche it may be but anywhere else on the park and it’s a foul.

Hibs' Kevin Dabrowski shares and embrace with Hearts' Craig Gordon. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Not only would Hearts have been given a chance to take the lead, Stevenson may well have found himself heading for an early bath having already been booked.

Ref watch

Which leads onto the referee.

“I spoke to the ref [about the Simms-Stevenson incident] and he gives me his excuse for not giving it," Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said. “I think when he sees it he will agree with the vast majority.”

Neilson was booked for his protestations over the non-penalty and felt Hearts should have had a penalty in the second half as well with a handball from the in-direct free-kick. Robertson's view was that the arm was too close to his body.

As always in Edinburgh derbies, there is a degree of sympathy for the referee – maybe not for fans of both sides – such is the pace of the game. For there being 26 games, Robertson allowed the game to flow at a good tempo, while keeping a certain aggression in the encounter.

Largely, however, refereeing performances often come down to those big decisions. One he most certainly got wrong in the first half.

Letdown

In all honesty, for season derby viewers, it is hard to be truly let down by the Edinburgh version. Over the years the teams have provided some truly turgid encounters. Despite the lack of goals this was an entertaining 0-0 in relation to many fixtures. The game was missing a goal which could have led to a glut of goals if we were truly being greedy.

Individually, a few attackers didn't have their best evening. Kevin Nisbet started brightly before fading, his stock having fallen across the past 12 months. The 24-year-old is an excellent talent but he has just eight goals in 30 games. Strike partner Christian Doidge is still finding his way back to his best following injury. There could have been few complaints when he was replaced. On the other side, Barrie McKay, who has lit up so many Hearts performances, was on the periphery of the match during his time on the pitch. Barring one lovely pass, he struggled to create and threaten.

Gave us a giggle

There are moments in football that are the equivalent of a shooting star, a double yolk egg or your grippy mate getting the first round of pints. A goalkeeper scoring a goal, an outfield player having to in goals and the in-direct free-kick. Those watching the Edinburgh derby were treated to the latter on Tuesday night when Kevin Dabrowski had to claw away Rocky Bushiri's pass back.

It presented an opportunity to Hearts to net a late goal and potentially take all three points back to Gorgie, one which they ultimately passed up.

With the in-direct free-kick it’s all about the build-up to the shot. The referee having to get all the opponents ten yards away from the ball, the organisation involved, who charges, who blocks? Then there is the pantomime pretending to take the set-piece to wrong foot the ten-man defensive wall. All the while there is the crowd participation and tension. A brief moment of silence before an eruption of either joy or relief.

