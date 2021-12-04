Graham Alexander: Motherwell deserved to take something from Hibs

Motherwell's Tony Watt (L) and Graham Alexander at full time.

Tony Watt salvaged a draw for the visitors at Easter Road after Kevin Nisbet had put Hibs ahead.

Alexander hailed his team’s fortitude and was delighted not to be talking about a “hard-luck” story.

"I would have felt aggrieved if we had gone away with nothing,” said Alexander. “I think in the first half we had some brilliant chances and we should have been in the lead at half-time instead of a goal down.

"But we didn't want to feel sorry for ourselves and make it a bad luck story today, we had to go and make it happen in the second half.

"It was a deserved equaliser, it was the least we deserved today, but we know we were up against a good team, with a lot of support, and I felt the players handled that really well.

"I've been in football for a long time, I see things happen like that, and you've got to put the ball in the back of the net.

"Unfortunately we got done by a sucker-punch for their goal.

"It gave them extra confidence, it didn't really dent ours, I felt we still contributed to the game, but I thought it helped them grow into the game.

"Half-time came, they started the second half quite well, but we got that goal that we needed, wanted and deserved, and I thought it was a bit end to end after that.

"It has been like that in all of the games between the sides since I've been here, we both want to win the game, and that's why you get those opportunities at both ends."