Ex-Hearts man believes Rangers star deserved same punishment as Hibs ace Ryan Porteous

The former Hearts captain, who also had a spell at Easter Road, reckons the two challenges were similar enough that referee Nick Walsh should have dealt with them in the same way, though he doesn’t think either deserved red cards.

Porteous was sent packing for a challenge on Joe Aribo during the first half with Hibs leading 1-0. Lundstrum also lunged in on Josh Doig but didn’t receive anything from the official.

Stewart wrote on Twitter: "The Lundstram tackle doesn’t look as bad as Porteous, but if you use the same logic for Porteous to be a red then it applies to Lundstram too. To be clear neither are a red card for me.

"Porteous is a very talented young player who is continuing to get better, he has a hard streak which needs to keep being channeled and evolve.

"Some of the comments about him are way off mark. He’s at a great club with a top manager who is perfect to keep helping him grow."

Stewart’s take clashes with that of fellow pundit Alex Rae. The former Ibrox midfielder didn’t believe the two tackles were comparable when appearing on Clyde Superscoreboard.

He said: "He clearly lunges towards the ball, but if you are talking about endangering him, I didn't quite see the same as Porteous.

"I don't think it was anywhere near the same force as Porteous, and I don't think it's reckless because he's on that side of the ball.

