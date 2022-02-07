Ewan Henderson provided Hibs with spark but not the finishing touch - 'I should have scored'

St Mirren's Jak Alnwick saves a close range shot from Hibs' Ewan Henderson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Now just four points off that mark, with a game in hand compared to the majority of the teams nestled between themselves and such a lofty destination, Jim Goodwin’s men made the most of the opportunity afforded them in the 62nd minute of the match at Easter Road.

Jake Doyle-Hayes failed to get a Lewis Stevenson throw-in under control and Connor Ronan pounced to take possession and close in on Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, before sending a shot soaring past the Pole and high into the net.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It proved the only breakthrough of the match but the fact it materialised so soon after Hibs had peppered the visitors’ goal with several quality chances rubbed salt on the home side’s wounds.

“Yeah, the boys are obviously disappointed downstairs,” explained Hibs’ Ewan Henderson. “We created a lot of chances but didn't take any of them, and it came back to haunt us.

“I should have scored but that's football, I'll try my best the next time I get a chance.”

The 21-year-old is one of the January signings who had been struggling to stand out in the crowd, but on Saturday he sparked life into the Hibs attack.

Having huffed and puffed as they passed and pottered in the opening 45 minutes, failing to find the change of pace, the killer pass or the perfectly-timed run into the box to get on the end of one of the crosses, Hibs generated frustration in the stands but precious few clear-cut chances.

Chris Mueller busied himself trying to find a way through but with the away defence alert to any danger and intent on closing down the likes of the US international and Kevin Nisbet, who was still operating too deep, it wasn’t until manager Shaun Maloney shifted things around, altering the formation and sending Henderson on in place of Christian Doidge at the beginning of the second half that Hibs began to home in on the St Mirren goal.

“I created a few chances and had a chance to score myself which I should have scored but that's football. If you score the chances it's a different game but they came back to haunt us,” said Henderson. “The St Mirren 'keeper has made an unbelievable save but I feel I should have scored.

“But, we keep going, we know chances will come and we'll start scoring.”

Henderson was played in by Nisbet in the 52nd minute but Jak Alnwick read the situation and quickly got out to block the shot and there was another effort two minutes later which went wide.

Hibs were on the front foot and Henderson saw Alnwick dive to deny him again. But, their frustration intensified when St Mirren punished Doyle-Hayes’ mistake and Ronan provided a lesson in finishing.

“We'll need to bounce back on Wednesday and put in a good performance at Ibrox and get the victory. We're all honest boys, we all know the performances we can put in. We'll be 100 per cent on it on Wednesday.”