Dylan Tait on winning over the Hibs manager who didn't sign him after 'emotional' Raith farewell

Dylan Tait bid farewell to Raith Rovers after the 0-0 draw with Dunfermline on Sunday (Photo by Bruce White / SNS Group)

The midfield dynamo was given a warm reception from the 500 home fans as his final appearance for the Kirkcaldy side was announced over the Stark's Park tannoy after the goalless draw with Dunfermline on Sunday ahead of making the switch to Easter Road.

The 20-year-old now faces the challenge of winning over a manager who didn’t sign him. It was Jack Ross who signed Tait for Hibs in the summer before loaning him back to the Championship side until the January window.

With Ross now gone following his recent sacking, Tait is keen to make an impression on Maloney, something he has already set about doing during training stints with the Edinburgh side in preparation for the move.

"I’m looking forward to it," said Tait. "I was meant to be going to Dubai on Sunday but that’s been cancelled and we’re stuck in the cold. But no, hopefully I can just go in there, kick on and impress the new manager.

"When I first went in, it was challenging and different to what I’m used to. Now, I’ve trained with them most Mondays and Tuesdays since I signed so I’m used to it now and really enjoying it.

"I was signed by Jack so I have a lot of thanks to give him for bringing me to the club but that’s football. People move on. I’ve got a new manager now that I need to impress.

"I suppose when he got sacked, I didn’t really know what to think. I didn’t know if the new manager would want me there or want me to stay here. You just need to deal with these things. Hopefully I can go there and impress the new manager.”

Tait credits the Raith management team of John McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith with improving him as a player, and a person. "They’ve done so much for me," he explained.

But the youngster has also left his mark on the club he leaves behind with a League One winners medal pocketed, 63 appearances made, and eight goals scored in two and a half years since making his debut aged 17.

"It was quite emotional, my last game here," he said. "I came through as a young boy so to play in my last game was quite emotional but I really enjoyed it. I wish all the fans had been here because it would have made the game even better. For the fans who clapped me off at the end, I appreciate that. It means a lot to me."

Tait now has two weeks to stake a claim for his debut at Celtic Park in Hibs' first match after the winter shutdown on January 17.

"Hopefully I can use the two weeks to impress the new manager. Hibs had two good results recently so it will be hard to get into the team, but hopefully I can shine in training and the manager takes a liking to me. Hopefully he gives me that chance and when I get that chance it’s down to me to take it, kick on and stay in the team."