However, Benjamin Siegrist, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes could return to the squad after missing last weekend's defeat to Rangers while self-isolating. Calum Butcher an Jeando Fuchs are suspended, while Dylan Levitt, Liam Smith, Marc McNulty, Max Biamou and Lewis Neilson are among those expected to remain sidelined by injury.

Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is a fitness doubt after going off injured against Aberdeen on Wednesday. They are also without Kyle Magennis, who remains troubled by a groin problem, while Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are still working their way back to fitness after lengthy lay-offs.