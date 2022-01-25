Demetri Mitchell: Hibs boss opens up on playing new signing against former club Hearts

Demetri Mitchell trains with Hibs after completing a move from Blackpool.

With the help of a light-hearted skit on social media, the Leith club have tried to take the heat out of the newcomer’s previous allegiance to city rivals Hearts and Maloney expects Hibs fans to give the former Blackpool player their backing.

“I don’t have any concerns about him settling in immediately with us in our group,” said Maloney

“He’s really committed so I have no concerns about him playing for Hearts previously and now signing for us for the next two and a half years.

Mitchell had spells with Hibs' city rivals Hearts when on loan from Manchester United.

“Demetri’s attributes were something I wanted pretty early after I got here and I am really glad that we got him in so quickly.

“I understand the history between both clubs but I really respect Demetri. He really did push to come here. I wanted him from early on, so honestly I’ve got no concerns.”

And, that could see him being thrown in against Hearts when Robbie Neilson’s third-placed side travel across Edinburgh to contest the postponed New Year derby on Tuesday.

“I’m really game to game but he’ll be available really quickly. As long as that stays the case he’ll be available for the derby match.

“Again, he’s not trained in the last week so we’ll have to get him to the point where he can start but I’ve got no concerns about him being able to do really well here.

“Our supporters have been very good, so I don’t expect them to be any different with any new player.”