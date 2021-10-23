The Dons go into the game with five-straight Premiership defeats and no wins in 10 in all competitions and boss Stephen Glass has no new injury worries. Defender Andy Considine is, however, out until the turn of the year following knee surgery.

Hibs welcome Paul McGinn back after the full-back missed the defeat by Dundee United with a knock. Jack Ross declared this week that Daniel McKay would be "out for the foreseeable future" after suffering a "nasty" ankle injury in training. Defender Ryan Porteous completes a two-match ban while Kyle Magennis is still absent with a knock.

Scotsman prediction: This is a tough one to call, as while Aberdeen are on such a poor run of form, they do have the players to turn their fortunes around. Hibs are wounded after two defeats in a row and will be desperate to reclaim their place in the top three and put pressure on the Old Firm and Hearts. The absence of defender Porteous is a blow, however, and a draw could be the most likely outcome.