Aberdeen and Hibs matches selected for live broadcast as Premier Sports group-stage fixture list finalised

Thelin’s first match in charge kicks off quintet of TV games

Matches involving Aberdeen are Hibs among five Premier Sports Cup group-stage ties to be selected for live broadcast.

The first match for new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will take place on Saturday, July 13 when Aberdeen travel to Palmerston Park to take on Queen of the South. Premier Sports have decided to televise the encounter in Dumfries, with the match kicking off at 5.15pm. Three days later, Hibs’ Group C match at Easter Road against Queen’s Park will also be put on TV – the first home match for whoever is named the new manager of the Hibees.

Newly-promoted Dundee United take on Ayr United at Tannadice in Group B on Saturday, July 20 and that match is also slated for broadcast with a 5.15pm kick-off, while another match involving Aberdeen – their home game against Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians – will be broadcast on Tuesday, July 23 at 7.45pm. The final group match to be televised is Motherwell v Partick Thistle, which takes place on Sunday, July 28 at 3pm.

TV picks for the Premier Sports Cup have been revealed.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will advance to the last 16, where they will be joined by Scotland’s five European representatives in season 2024/25 – Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren. The draw is for that round is expected to be made shortly after the completion of group stage matches and will be played in mid-August. The final of the competition willt take place on Sunday, December 15 at Hampden.