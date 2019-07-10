Hibs to host Scotland Women's first Euro 2021 qualifier against Cyprus in August

Easter Road has been chosen as the venue for Scotland Women as they get their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign under way next month.







Shelley Kerr's side will take on Cyprus at the Hibs stadium on Friday August 30, with a kick-off time of 7.35pm - at the same venue that hosted the first known women's football match, in May 1881.

The match will mark the team's homecoming match following their historic World Cup campaign in France this summer.

Scotland will come up against Albania, Finland and Portugal as well as the Cypriot national team.

Two current Hibs Ladies players - Jenna Fife and Joelle Murray - were included in the World Cup squad, and club captain Murray said it was "fantastic" that Easter Road had been selected as the opening venue.

She added: "As a proud Hibs and Scotland fan and player it is, in my opinion, the perfect venue and one I think is very fitting for this occasion.

“It also shows that the club are throwing their weight behind the girls and women’s game – not only at club level but internationally as well, which is great.”

Scotland played in front of more than 18,000 people in their final match before the World Cup as they defeated Jamaica 3-2 at Hampden, and manager Shelley Kerr is keen for the level of support shown to the team to be maintained during the Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

Shelley Kerr said: “The World Cup was an incredible experience for the players to be a part of and we have learnt a huge amount from our time in France.

“The level of support shown in the lead up and during the tournament from the Scottish public was phenomenal and hopefully this is just the start of things to come.

“Playing at Easter Road will be great and we’re looking forward to playing in front of our fans once again - hopefully another large crowd comes out to support us and we can put on a good performance to make it a memorable night.”