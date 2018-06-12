Hibs Ladies coach Dean Gibson charged with breaking gambling rules

Hibs Ladies development coach Dean Gibson has become the latest figure in Scottish football to fall foul of rules against gambling.

Gibson has been hit with a SFA notice of complaint for allegedly breaching the governing body’s disciplinary rule 31, which forbids betting on football.

The regulation states that ‘no club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match.”

Gibson has until Friday to respond to the charge and faces a Hampden hearing on July 5.

The likes of Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner, former Annan Athletic chairman Henry McClelland, Joey Barton, Ian Black and Dean Brett have all been found guilty of gambling breaches in recent times.