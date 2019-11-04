'You can never say never' - Alan Stubbs speaks on potential return to Hibs after Paul Heckingbottom is sacked

Scottish Cup-winning manager admits he wouldn't rule out a return to Easter Road

Alan Stubbs has refused to rule out a return to Easter Road after Hibs sacked Paul Heckingbottom after 32 games in charge.

The former Celtic and Everton defender took the reins following the club's relegation to the Scottish Championship and although he failed to return them to Scottih football's top flight, he did smash the Capital club's 114-year hoodoo by leading them to Scottish Cup glory against Rangers in May 2016.

Stubbs left shortly after making history to take charge at Rotherham but won just one of his first 14 games in charge and was binned after a little over four months in charge.

A third management spell, this time back in Scotland with newly-promoted St Mirren, lasted just nine games as the Buddies won two, drew three and lost four.

He has been working as a pundit since parting ways with the Paisley club, but did express an interest in returning to Hibs following Neil Lennon's departure in January.

Stubbs told the Daily Record: "You can never say never. I’m sure there are going to be a lot of people in the mix.

"Leeann Dempster and Ron Gordon have a big decision to make [but] yeah, I’d be interested."

Meanwhile, former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes has dismissed claims he could return to his homeland with Hearts and Hibs both on the hunt for a new manager.

Speaking to the BBC, Moyes said: "Ultimately, [sacking head coaches] is football management and it happens.

"But no, neither job would be of any interest to me.

"I wouldn't say I wouldn't move back to Scotland. Scotland is my love and Glasgow is where I'm from. Hopefully someday I may well come back, but at the moment, not just now."