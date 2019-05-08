When Hibs scored four against Barcelona - at the Nou Camp

Scoring four goals against Barcelona isn’t a new thing for clubs in the UK - before Liverpool did it at Anfield, Birmingham, Chelsea and Hibs had all put four past the Catalan giants. However, only one team has managed it at the Nou Camp...

Just two days after Christmas in 1960, Hugh Shaw’s Hibs team took the the field at the Nou Camp to take on Barcelona. The Capital club had received a walkover in the first round, after Lausanne-Sports of Switzerland withdrew from the tie, and the Hibees advanced to face Barcelona, who had seen off a Zagreb XI 5-4 on aggregate, after a 1-1 draw away and a 3-2 win at home.

A ticket stub for the return leg at Easter Road. Picture: TSPL

Hibs travelled to Catalonia preparing to face a Barcelona side fresh from ending Real Madrid’s five-year dominance in the European Cup. They were viewed as one of the world’s top teams, while the Easter Road side had entered the post-Famous Five era and were given no chance of qualifying for the last four.

Any misgivings may have been compounded by the postponement of the first leg, scheduled to take place in Edinburgh in mid-December, due to heavy fog. The first leg was switched to Spain, with a date set for December 27.

More than 50,000 fans were at the game to see Hibs go two goals up after just 20 minutes. Joe Baker capitalised after an error by Barcelona ‘keeper Antonio Ramallets to give Hibs the lead, with Johnny MacLeod adding a second on 19 minutes. Barca hit back through Hungarian striker Sandor Kocsis ten minutes before the interval, and it was Kocsis who levelled matters on 53 minutes.

Hibs again took control of the game, and two goals in two minutes from Tommy Preston and Baker gave them a 4-2 lead as the game entered the final ten minutes, and what looked like a good chance of an upset.

However, Kocsis’s third on 83 minutes and Brazilian striker Evaristo’s 89th-minute equaliser ensured that the Scottish side would not be leaving the Nou Camp with a famous victory.

Barcelona: Antonio Ramallets, Enrique Gensana, Sigfrido Gracia Royo, Juan Segarra Iracheta, Martin Verges Massa, Jesus Garay Vecino, Laszlo Kubala, Sandor Kocsis, Evaristo, Ramon Villaverde, Gonzalo Beitia Diaz. Goals: S Kocsis (36, 53, 83); Evaristo (89).

Hibs: Ronnie Simpson, John Fraser, Joe McClelland, John Grant, Jim Easton, Sammy Baird, Jim Scott, Tommy Preston, Joe Baker, John Baxter, Johnny MacLeod. Goals: J Baker (7, 74); J MacLeod (19); T Preston (72).