The transfer chain that will allow Hibs to sign Marc McNulty and let Florian Kamberi join Rangers

Transfers in and out of Easter Road hinge on another deal going through

When Jack Ross confirmed Hibs' interest in former striker Marc McNulty he spoke of a transfer "chain" needing to happen before a deal could be completed.

Marc McNulty had a successful spell on loan at Hibs last season. Picture: SNS

What the Easter Road boss was specifically referring to was Sunderland's interest in Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo.

Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson is prepared to allow McNulty to leave, but even though the Scottish international hasn't started a game since early December, he wants to hold on to the player until his replacement is signed.

The move for Semenyo is expected to be wrapped up later today.

Sunderland were said to have identified the player in December and hoped to land him sooner. However, taking the chain back further, they were hampered in their attempts when Bristol City's move for Arsenal kid Eddie Nketiah fell through.

Furthermore, the completion of Semenyo's move to Sunderland and McNulty's to Hibs could allow Florian Kamberi to join Rangers.

The Ibrox side have expressed an interest in signing the Swiss attacker on loan and discussions between the clubs are said to be ongoing.

Kamberi's chances of moving across the M8 may well depend on Hibs getting the McNulty deal completed before the window closes.