Steven Whittaker asks Hibs fans that boo to show team some patience

Steven Whittaker insists it’s far too early for anyone to be writing Hibs off.

The Easter Road side and manager Paul Heckingbottom have come under fire following an unconvincing start to the season.

But Whittaker is adamant that three games into the league campaign is no time to be making judgments on the team, especially at a time when they are within a point of third place in the fledgling Premiership table and in the last eight of the Betfred Cup.

The veteran full-back is confident that a few positive results - starting at Motherwell today - will significantly improve the mood among supporters. “We’re a big club in this league and we know the expectations that come with that,” said Whittaker. “We need to match them and go above them if we can, we don’t want to fall short. We’re only three games in, give us a chance to get rolling and see what happens.

“Have I been surprised by the backlash? A little bit. It’s more the manner of what has happened, losing 6-1 at Ibrox and then losing a last minute goal to St Johnstone, more gets made of it than there actually is.

“We were seconds away from having six points out of nine and that would have been a good place to be in. So although it hasn’t gone our way, the last couple of fixtures so we’re still upbeat and we’re looking to put that right this weekend. If we can get a couple of positive results and performances I’m sure it will turn around and the crowd will get right behind us.”

Whittaker admits things became edgy in the stadium last weekend after supporters booed Heckingbottom’s decision to replace talisman Scott Allan. Hibs, who led 1-0 at that point, were ultimately denied victory by a 94th-minute St Johnstone equaliser which secured a 2-2 draw.

“You’re obviously aware of (the booing) but at that point of the game we were still winning so we were still focused on that,” he said of the discontent over the substitution. “Ideally you want the crowd behind you and cheering you on and motivating you to get the points we had at that point.

“But that was the situation we were in and it was down to us to deal with it the best we can. When there’s only one goal in the game you tend to be under pressure over the latter stages of the match and that was the case.

“I felt we were defending our box well enough. We were clearing our lines although we weren’t really getting up the park, we didn’t have much of attacking threat which would have been nice. That way we could have hit them on the counter and taken the sting out of it a bit but it wasn’t to be.

“They just kept coming at us and they got the goal, which we have since learned was offside. These decisions can sometimes go against you but if it had gone for us we’d be sitting here with six points. It was a kick in the teeth but we’ll go again at Motherwell.”

Hibs will head to Fir Park without captain David Gray, who is out for three months after sustaining knee ligament damage last weekend. With Tom James also absent, Whittaker is the only right-back left standing.

“It’s not ideal,” said Whittaker. “We want a strong squad with players in and about it, and have the chance to rotate as well so it’s disappointing but Tom is back running and not too far away. David is a little bit longer term but hopefully he will come back fitter and stronger and ready to go again.”

Whittaker, who has been helping Colin Nish coach Hibs’ under-18s, recently turned 35 and knows there are some Hibs fans who view him as past his best. “I think that happens when you get to this stage in your career, everyone wants to shut the door on you already before your time is up,” he said. “You just get in with it. As players, we’ve been knocked down and been built up so many times in our careers that we know the situation. You have a poor game and you’re finished, you have a good game and you’re alright again. So it’s fine. I’ll continue to do my job as I always have.”