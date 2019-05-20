Stephane Omeonga opens door to Hibs return in message to fans

Stephane Omeonga has not ruled out a return to Hibs following the final game of the season.

One fan pleaded with Stephane Omeonga to stay. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The on loan Genoa midfielder took to social media to issue a message of thanks to the supporters, noting it wasn’t a “goodbye”. The 23-year-old started the 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen and was given a standing ovation when he was replaced late on for Vykintas Slivka. One fan had made a sign, pleading with him and striker Marc McNulty to stay. After the game he tweeted: “Unfortunately the season has come to the end.. What an experience I lived here. I have no words to describe this wonderful adventure! I don’t post this picture to say goodbye but just to say a big THANK YOU to all of you, for the way you treated me. “It’s been a real pleasure to play for @hibernianfootclub and for their AMAZING fans! Disappointed that I didn’t manage to score just to reward you for the support and love you guys showed me. Whatever the future brings, hope you’ll remember me like a guy who loved the shirt” In 17 games since joining in January the Belgian has endeared himself to the Hibs fans with his all-action displays, positivity and charm off the field as he threw himself into the loan spell and Scottish culture. Manager Paul Heckingbottom noted the club are very keen to keep both players with “everyone on both sides... committed to trying to get” the deal for the midfielder done. Omeonga’s future at parent-club is up in the air with a contract until 2022. However, Genoa are on the brink of relegation from Serie B and he is one of 41 players out on loan from the club.

