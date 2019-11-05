Stendel will win over Hibs fans says Lovell

Former Hibs midfielder Stuart Lovell reckons Daniel Stendel is the standout candidate for the managerial vacancy at Easter Road because his teams play a brand of football that would be popular with the club’s supporters.

The German coach is out of work after being sacked by Barnsley last month following a run of ten games without a victory.

However, the decision was not popular with supporters and Stendel’s stock remains high after leading the Yorkshire club to promotion from League One last season, implementing an attacking, high-tempo style with the Oakwell outfit.

Lovell, who made more than 100 appearances for Hibs in three years at the club, believes he would be the right man to invigorate the fans following the departure of Paul Heckingbottom on Monday evening.

Lovell said: “If you are looking for someone who fits the bill, which is a brand of open, attacking football which the supporters have come to expect, then you are going to need to cast the net far and wide.

“That would bring in someone like Daniel Stendel, who was at Barnsley and got promoted. He took them from League One to the Championship with that brand of football.

“By all accounts the Barnsley fans were very upset when he left because they loved the way the team played.

“In that regard, you could look back to how the Hibs supporters felt when Neil Lennon left because he also knew what the supporters wanted and gave it to them.”