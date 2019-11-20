St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin issues hands-off warning to Hibs over Buddies starlet

Goodwin keen to hang onto rising star after hinting that Ross may come calling for former player

Jim Goodwin has told Jack Ross to forget about pursuing St Mirren youngster Kyle Magennis for Hibs, insisting: "Kyle is not a player we want to lose."

The former Sunderland boss was installed as the new head coach at Easter Road last week following the departure of Paul Heckingbottom, and will take charge of the team for the first time on Saturday for the visit of Motherwell on Scottish Premiership duty.

The club's Sporting Director, Graeme Mathie, said in an interview with Hibs TV that there would almost certainly be additions made to the squad during the January transfer window.

However, the St Mirren boss isn't planning on losing Magennis to their league rivals. The 21-year-old midfielder is closing in on 100 appearances in black and white and has captained the Buddies on occasion.

Speaking to The Herald, Goodwin said: "It's great to have Jack back up here and working in Scottish football again.

"I'm sure he'll already be looking to possible transfer targets, and I know Kyle's name has come up as they worked together here before.

"But we’re always looking to hold on to our best players and Kyle comes into that category.

"He’s attracting a lot of attention from a number of big clubs. But Kyle’s not one we want to lose at this stage."