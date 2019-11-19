St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has say on Hibs 'target' Efe Ambrose

St Johnstone and Hibs are reportedly interested in out of contract defender Efe Ambrose

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has said that if the club were to sign Efe Ambrose he would have to be ready to play within ten days.

Efe Ambrose has been linked with a return to Scottish football. Picture: SNS

The Nigerian was linked with a move to McDiarmid Park and a return to Hibs over the weekend as both clubs look at the possibility of adding to their squad before the January transfer window.

Ambrose has been a free agent since leaving Derby County in the summer.

Wright, who watched as his side were torn apart 4-1 by Hibs in their last outing, is keen to add experience to his backline.

The average age of the defensive four against the Hibees was just 22.

Tommy Wright has had say on speculation. Picture: SNS

Wright told The Courier: "I said we'd be looking at experienced defenders to add to the squad, so it's no surprise that we are linked with people.

"If you bring someone else in, they have to be fit because there is no point bringing someone in and it taking them a few weeks to get fit.

"So, if someone was coming in, then they'd have to be ready to go within seven to 10 days."

In September, Ambrose revealed he was keeping fit by playing with a "local team back in Nigeria".

He said: “So when I get my next move sorted, I will be ready to hit the ground running and to be able to get up to speed very quickly."

Return to Hibs?

The 31-year-old was a favourite at Hibs before his departure in January where he evoked a clause in his contract allowing him to leave. He joined Championship side Derby but did not feature.

His return at Easter Road would likely be welcomed but with new boss Jack Ross through the door, the club may use the next six weeks to assess the squad and wait until January to make additions.

Speaking to Hibs TV, the club's sporting director Graeme Mathie, said: "We've identified areas where we can strengthen the squad. Jack might want a slightly different type of player than we've looked at before but I don't think there's going to be a huge difference and that's part of the process - looking at a coach who can use the types of players we've got in the building to play the style of football we want to play.

"There will still absolutely be additions made in January but I don't think there are going to be wholesale changes and that was a key part of the process."