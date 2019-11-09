St Johnstone 1 - 4 Hibernian: Christian Doidge hat-trick inspires transformed Hibs Christian Doidge celebrates against St Johnstone Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say More to follow... . Top English clubs targeting Rangers midfielder, Australian legend in frame for Hibs job, Hearts urged not to rush manager appointment, Leeann Dempster confirms foreign coach option - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.