Sir Tom Farmer: Time is right to pass Hibs onto Ronald Gordon

Sir Tom Farmer has said the "time is right" to pass on the stewardship of Hibs.

US-based businessman Ronald Gordon has been named the club's new owner, assuming the title of Executive Chairman and taking over the majority shareholding previously held by Rod Petrie and Farmer through HFC Holdings Limited.

Speaking to Hibs' website, Leith-born Farmer voiced his approval of Gordon's plans for the Easter Road side.

He said: "From the day supporters asked me to get involved to help save the club back in 1991 this day was always going to come.

“After almost 30 years the approach from Ron has struck a chord and the time is right to transfer the stewardship of our great club.

“I want to pay tribute to Rod Petrie who has been integral to the building of the club.

“Together we picked up the pieces from the receivers of its parent company when the club had nothing and after 28 years of hard work we leave this club significantly better off than when we walked through the doors all those years ago, with a 20,000 all-seater stadium that is one of the best in Scotland, a first-class training centre and no debt.

“There have been approaches over the years, and we have done them all the courtesy of hearing what they had to say. Ron’s passion for Hibernian and its origins and his commitment to the community and the engagement he wants with supporters shone through.

“The directors met Ron so that they could hear and assess his plans and the investment on offer. It was good to hear their enthusiasm and excitement for how Ron can help take Hibs forward, building on all we have created in the last 28 years.

“It is also important to recognise the work of all the board members over those years. This is an unpaid position and often a thankless task, but to all those directors, past and present, I give my thanks.”

Petrie, who was installed as the new president of the Scottish Football Association last month, has stepped down from his role as chairman, after 22 years with the club.