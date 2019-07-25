Scott Allan key to Joe Newell settling in at Hibs

Joe Newell jokingly refers to Scott Allan as his “Scottish girlfriend” and has credited the fans’ favourite with helping him settle in at Hibernian.

The pair know each other from their time at Rotherham United and the Englishman has been staying with Allan since arriving in Scottish football last month.

That has given him time to find a place for himself and his real girlfriend and it has also allowed him time to suss out that, despite his obvious talent on the pitch, Allan is more limited when it comes to culinary prowess.

“Well he can’t cook! So I’ve been cooking for him. I said he was like my girlfriend but I am more or less his to be fair. I move into my own place next week, though,” said Newell.

While Allan’s stay at The Millers’ wasn’t as successful as many expected, his 26-year-old midfield buddy says it was still evident just how good he was. But he has still been slightly taken aback by just how lauded he is by the Hibs supporters who remember his previous two stints at the club with great fondness.

“He’s like a god isn’t he? That’s the only reason I go about with him! Seriously, he’s a good player, a good lad, we are lucky to have him,” said Newell.

“Although it didn’t quite work for him on the pitch at Rotherham for whatever reason, his ability is not in question. He is a very good player.”

Having that friend in the dressing room has helped with Newell’s transition north.

“It definitely helps you settle into the squad,” he added. “Although it would have been fine without Scotty because all the lads have been top drawer, very welcoming, making an effort and that’s what you want. When you go somewhere new it’s a bit nervy and you’re tentative but it’s been brilliant here”

As well as getting up to speed quickly, with the early onset of competitive action, thanks to the Betfred Cup which continues with their final group match against Elgin City at Borough Briggs tonight, Newell has been finding time to fit in some golf and enjoy the wealth of quality golf courses he now finds on his doorstep.

“There are some really good courses. I am buzzing about that. That’s really why I came here! I have played Kings Acre, Musselburgh and Archerfield so far so it’s been very nice,” he said.

“Ben Stirling is meant to be the best but I haven’t played him yet. I’ve been winning so my handicap has been cut by the lads so I need a few dodgy games to get it back up.

“There’s a few who should have higher handicaps. Doidgy has been trying, bless his heart, but he’s been having a bad time. It’s a good group; me Doidgy [Christian Doidge], Tom James, who is good playing off six, Steven Whittaker, Boyley [Martin Boyle], [Ryan] Porteous and a few of the young lads. My handicap was 14, but I won my first two games and took the money off the lads so they cut it to 13 so then I had a stinker.”

Having an off day is something he is hoping to reserve for the golf links, keen to make an impression on the Hibs fans who have been quick to welcome him and remind him of the club targets.

“I have met a few Hibs fans out and about going about the city. Everyone has been very friendly,” said Newell. “I’ve been here three or four weeks and settled in and I’m really enjoying it. But any Hibs fans I have spoken to, Hearts and the derbies have come up straight away... ‘beat the Hearts, beat the Hearts’.” A Birmingham City fan growing up, with countless memories of head to heads with Aston Villa, he knows the currency of bragging rights over rivals.

But, citing Hearts’ Michael Smith and Conor Washington as friends from his Peterborough days, Newell is planning to leave any antipathy on the pitch. “I’ve spoken to both of them, although we might need to meet in secret locations in future, maybe a golf course because Conor is a good golfer, to be fair,” he said.

“He has just moved up as well but Michael said that I’d love it up here. He said it’s a great city, he didn’t say it was a great club though! If we’re both playing I will likely be directly up against Michael in the derby so there will be no friends on the pitch that night. But the derby will be a great experience to play in and I’m really looking forward to those games.”