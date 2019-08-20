Scott Allan: I am yet to hit top gear for Hibs

Hibs playmaker Scott Allan says there’s plenty more to come from him this season, claiming he is operating at less than 80 per cent of his capabilities.

The 27-year-old scored his fourth goal of the season in the 5-3 victory over Morton, which matches his best scoring return in one season already. The midfielder also assisted Florian Kamberi’s second and Hibs’ fourth goal of the match as they prevailed over the Championship side, albeit in extra-time.

Allan, who spent the whole of last season on the sidelines at Celtic despite being fully fit, is enjoying life at Hibs again - this now his third spell at Easter Road - and he said: “I still have a lot more to give having been out for a year. I’m still getting back the awareness, the sharpness.

“I don’t think I am 80 percent of what I can do with the ball. It’s a work in progress but I am happy with where I am at the moment.”

Allan also admitted that while playing 120 minutes may not have been ideal for the team or the Hibs fans, it will have done him the world of good as he strives to hit top gear.

“I am sure having not played a lot of football last year the 120 minutes will probably do me the world of good. From a personal point of view, that’s the positive I am taking,” he added on Hibs TV.